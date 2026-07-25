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Can Burnham Do Europe?
Britain’s new prime minister is an instantly recognisable political creature to anyone who follows European politics.
Jul 25
•
Denis MacShane
2
1
Andy Burnham Vu Par Un Journaliste Français dans le Parisienne
Ce travailliste britannique de 56 ans doit s’installer au 10 Downing Street d’ici quelques jours.
Jul 21
•
Denis MacShane
Who is Andy Burnham?
Writers who cover politics in Britain are producing profiles of the new Prime Minister.. None of them in my view have understood the importance of…
Jul 19
•
Denis MacShane
4
1
2
David Cameron, Not Nigel Farage is Responsible for Brexit
Thanks for reading Tomorrow's Europe Today!
Jul 8
•
Denis MacShane
3
4
1
After a decade since the Brexit Vote Britain is Losing Touch with Abroad
A note on 3 books about Britain and the world.
Jul 2
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Denis MacShane
4
1
1
June 2026
Brexit : « Le 23 juin 2016 est une date que la plupart des Britanniques souhaitent aujourd’hui ne jamais avoir connue »
This explaing to Brexit to French readers was published by the Nouvel Observateur 22 June
Jun 24
•
Denis MacShane
The Legacy of Spain's King Juan Carlos 1
Published in La Revista.
Jun 22
•
Denis MacShane
Brexit Has Hurt Britain But Also Made the UK More Like a European Nation than ever before
10 years ago Nigel Farage was in political heaven.
Jun 20
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Denis MacShane
1
Why Brexit Happened
We are now in the Brexit tenth anniversary moment and first out of the trap with a superb BBC documentary is Norma Percy, the doyenne of high level…
Jun 16
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Denis MacShane
1
3
1
Europe Blocks Progress, Stability in West Balkans
In the centre of the Kosovo capital, Prishtina, whose nightlife attracts armies of European youngsters while their elders cannot break the curse of…
Jun 16
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Denis MacShane
1
Why Do Governments Hate Apprenticeships and Think only University Graduates Count
Britain after two years of a Labour government with a giant majority to enact legislation in the House of Commons has now set a new world record.
Jun 5
•
Denis MacShane
2
1
May 2026
Labour Re-Opens Its Europe Wars Egged On By UK Media
The question of Europe has returned to haunt British politics.
May 18
•
Denis MacShane
1
1
© 2026 Denis MacShane
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