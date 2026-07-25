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Can Burnham Do Europe?
Britain’s new prime minister is an instantly recognisable political creature to anyone who follows European politics.
  Denis MacShane
Andy Burnham Vu Par Un Journaliste Français dans le Parisienne
Ce travailliste britannique de 56 ans doit s’installer au 10 Downing Street d’ici quelques jours.
  Denis MacShane
Who is Andy Burnham?
Writers who cover politics in Britain are producing profiles of the new Prime Minister.. None of them in my view have understood the importance of…
  Denis MacShane
David Cameron, Not Nigel Farage is Responsible for Brexit
Thanks for reading Tomorrow's Europe Today!
  Denis MacShane
After a decade since the Brexit Vote Britain is Losing Touch with Abroad
A note on 3 books about Britain and the world.
  Denis MacShane

June 2026

Brexit : « Le 23 juin 2016 est une date que la plupart des Britanniques souhaitent aujourd’hui ne jamais avoir connue »
This explaing to Brexit to French readers was published by the Nouvel Observateur 22 June
  Denis MacShane
The Legacy of Spain's King Juan Carlos 1
Published in La Revista.
  Denis MacShane
Brexit Has Hurt Britain But Also Made the UK More Like a European Nation than ever before
10 years ago Nigel Farage was in political heaven.
  Denis MacShane
Why Brexit Happened
We are now in the Brexit tenth anniversary moment and first out of the trap with a superb BBC documentary is Norma Percy, the doyenne of high level…
  Denis MacShane
Europe Blocks Progress, Stability in West Balkans
In the centre of the Kosovo capital, Prishtina, whose nightlife attracts armies of European youngsters while their elders cannot break the curse of…
  Denis MacShane
Why Do Governments Hate Apprenticeships and Think only University Graduates Count
Britain after two years of a Labour government with a giant majority to enact legislation in the House of Commons has now set a new world record.
  Denis MacShane

May 2026

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