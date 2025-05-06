Pro-Europeans in Brussels and European capitals including London heaved a sigh of relief when Friedrich Merz, the 69 year old Christian Democrat, led his party to victory in the February election.

Merz was seen as a tough anti-Putin centre-rightist who would support increased defence spending for Germany, sort out the financial mess left by the defeated Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz and together with his CDU comrade Ursula Von Der Leyen head of the Europea Commission reinvigorate Europe in the looming struggle with Donald Trump’s nationalist, trade war America.

Most British and other commentators all exulted at Merz’s arrival. Now they will have to re-write their admiring copy. The Bundestag, the German Parliament, has refused to endorse Merz as German Chancellor. A 1920s type alliance of the far right in the AfD and far left in Die LInke together with the Greens found enough support from CDU-SPD coalition members to deny Merz his majority of the 630 Bundestag deputies.

As in Britain’s MayDay elections the big winner is the hard nationalist populist anti-immigrant AfD. The party came second in the February elections joining Marine Le Pen in France, Giorgia Meloni in Italy, or Gert Wilders in the Netherlands in the shift to the enthnonationalist right across Europe.

Mario Rubio, the US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor is backing the AfD as he complains about the German office to protect the Constitution which recently declared the AfD to be a potential threat to German democracy and said intelligence agencies should keep an eye on the AfD.

Merz failed to win unanimous support from all his own party deputies and some in the Social Democratic Party. For CDU activists he has been a disappointment as he formed a coalition with the defeated SPD ministers. It looked like a return to the old Germany of Angela Merkel, Helmut Kohl and Gerhard Schröder with the CDU and SPD creating a great centrist blob government.

Many CDU activists who don’t trust the AfD given its clear far-right demagogy nonetheless want a Berlin government to take much firmer action against the waves of asylum seekers that have arrived ever since Angela Merkel opened German borders to 1.5 million refugees and displaced Muslims from Syria in 2015.

There have been some gruesome terror attacks in public places in Germany committed by Middle East, Asian, and African asylum seekers committed to various Islamist causes.

Merz has spoken out for a major increase in German defence spending supported by the SPD Defence minister in the new coalition Boris Pistorius. This has won praise by bien pensants in other European capitals from the many critics of low German defence spending.

But there is little evidence that German voters of all colours want to restore German military puissance such as existed in the first half of the last century. Berlin is the capital of so-called Putinverstehers - Putin Understanders – and the AfD, Die LInke and pactifist Greens who between them have 300 of the German parliament’s 630 seats are not gung-ho for warlike rhetoric coming from the Elysée and Downing Street or from Warsaw and the Baltic States.

Merz “won” the February election with 28 per cent of the votes. Like Sir Keir Starmer who became prime minister last year with nearly 70 per cent of voters refusing to back him, today’s leaders are often sitting on a shallow base of votes.

Merz is likely to twist arms to get a majority and become Chancellor but it will only take a few CDU or SPD deputies to derail his proposals. Like in Paris and in London, the Germany’s next Chancellor in Berlin will find it hard to govern in the new era of populist identity politics.