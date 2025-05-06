Tomorrow's Europe Today

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Clifford R Krieger's avatar
Clifford R Krieger
May 7, 2025

Did Mario Rubio replace that Irisher, Marc O'Rubio? 🤠

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
May 7, 2025

One recalls Sir Edward Gray, the British Foreign Secretary standing by his window in 1914 as Europe descended into the maelstrom of WWI. “The lamps are going out all over Europe. We shall not see them lit again in our lifetime”

No, we aren’t there yet, but the light of democracy is dimming, and the shadows are creeping in. What a set of amnesiacs so many of us are!

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