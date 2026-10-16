On the morning of the Brexit vote 23 June 2016, I came out of Broadcasting House from a French TV interview to get a coffee in the Caffé Nero at the Portland Place entrance to the BBC.

The first person I saw was Professor Anand Menon. He had set up the best academic operation on Brexit called “UK in a Changing Europe” which was respected for the accuracy and balance of its reports in England’s highly charged partisan Brexit debate.

I asked him who would win? “I know the English, Denis”, Menon replied. “They will bottle it. They will never dare vote Out.” I went straight to the nearest Paddy Power and put £100 on Britain leaving.

I first stood for the Commons in 1974 when a young BBC journalist and was always struck at how both journalists and commentators who wrote brilliant political analyses rarely had any idea of what moved voters to vote one way or another.

Every EU member state which had held a referendum on some aspect of the EU in the 21st century bar Spain voted No to what Brussels proposed. In Britain, the vast majority of the press, BBC programmes like Today, known as Radio Brexit, the ruling Tories and the older Labour MPs who remembered when Tony Benn, Barbara Castle and a young Robin Cook were anti-European were not keen on Europe. I won my bet that British voters like their European counterparts would vote No to the EU in the populist plebiscite.

Anand Menon and his team have continued during the Brexit decade to provide a top class stream of on-line seminars, reports, and essays on Britain and Europe. It has been a vital service because with Brexit the British political-media class has become more monolingual than ever and respected daily and weekly papers gave up reporting the kind of serious news and comments about the EU that were the norm when Britain was a full member and ministers voted on key decisions that would impact on business, the environment, foreign policy choices and the rights of Brits to operate with full EU citizenship rights across the board.

Rephrasing Palmerston every Brit could proclaim “ Civis Europaeus sum”. The UK had a giant embassy in Brussel and elected 73 British Members of the European Parliament to work with other parliamentarians on behalf of the nations that elected them.

This evaporated after the 2016 plebiscite when 37% of registered voters opted to leave Europe. Britain still has to obey many EU rules as UK holiday-makers, exporters, health care practitioners have to abide by the same rules as do our neighbours but now we are rule-takers not rule-makers.

The news media have withdrawn expensive correspondents and closed offices across the Channel. The British political class has lost most working knowledge of today’s Europe and most MPs cannot name three European heads of government let alone an EU Commissioner.

All during this lost decade for British knowledge of Europe Anand Menon and his “UK In a Changing Europe” colleagues have maintained a high standard of analysis and reports on key political and other developments in Brussels and EU member states.

His team was supported by the Economic and Social Research Council, rightly so as ignorance of Europe is the default setting for UK policy-making and commenting class with the consequence that British voters have been the most ignorant in Europe of what the EU is, does and how it affects the lives of all citizens.

The ECSRC withdrew its support last year but UKICE got support from Kings College and carried on. But now Professor Menon has announced that funding will end and tweeted “UKICE will cease to operate at the end of this year.” The university and funders are shutting down UKICE just as there is a mood shift in Britain that now agrees Brexit was a wrong turning for Britain and some kind of new relationship with European nations, their economies is needed as the new Prime Minister has indicated.

The six Brexit prime ministers since 2016 have all been sad failures. Sir Keir Starmer told the Labour Movement for Europe in 2022 that his policy “was to make Brexit work.” No 10 staff did not point out to Sir Keir that Theresa May used exactly the same words in her unhappy three failure-filled years as a Brexit prime minister 2016-2019.

Brexit has been a graveyard for British prime ministers and Andy Burnham is treading very cautiously. But the loss of Anand Menon’s UKICE is a win for the ageing cohorts of isolationist Europhobes who want to shut down all debate and discussion on a renewed relationship with continental partners and leave the British permanently cut off and isolated from our fellow Europeans.

However all is not lost. The Centre for European Reform was set up by Charles Grant, the French-speaking former Europe editor of the Economist and author of a major biography of Jacques Delors in 1998. The CER’s work informed by Grant’s deep understanding of EU policy and politics has been invaluable ever since. Grant is standing down and will be replaced by Anand Menon as Director of the CER so Professor Menon’s knowledge of the UK-EU interface will not be lost.

Denis MacShane is the former UK Minister for Europe