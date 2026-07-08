Tomorrow's Europe Today

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Denis MacShane
Jul 8

Hadn't heard this B Jenkins story before. Curious as he was a polite but utterly fanatical anti-European

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Simon Nixon
Jul 8

Fully agree Denis. Amid all the 10th anniversary coverage, the Guardian reported that Bernard Jenkin of all people had pleaded with Cameron not to hold a referendum but was brushed off with an assurance that only 50 Tory MPs would vote for Brexit. Just extraordinary dilettantism…

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