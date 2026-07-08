One of the comfort blanket myths Andy Burnham will need not to snuggle under is that Labour is the natural party of Europe in contrast to the Brexit Tories.

It is fashionable to blame Brexit on Nigel Farage. As Patience Wheatcroft, a peer who was edior of the anti-European Sunday Telegraph recently wrote : “Farage was the chief instigator of the Brexit earthquake.”

That flatters and of course pleases Farage but the real instigator of Brexit was David Cameron and the chief Tories who entered into opposition when Tony Blair won power in 1997.

William Hague took over from the hapless John Major who had no idea how to get his Conservative Party back into a broad acceptance Britain was better off in not out of Europe.

Hague whose businessman father in South Yorkshire was well known locally for his robust views on foreigners of any sort decided the best way to trip up the pro-European Blair was to take every opportunity to mock and denigrate the EU.

At noon every Wednesday 30 years ago I sat in the House of Commons as Hague, an intelligent, Magdalen College educated intellectual who had done a year at INSEAD, the top French business school, got to his feet and turn himself into a Sun or Daily Telegraph demagogue as he ranted against Blair’s belief that European partnership was good for the UK.

He was succeeded by Iain Duncan Smith and then Michael Howard both as ineffectual as Hague in taking on Blair and his New Labour ministers.

Blair, Brown, Robin Cook and other Labour cabinet ministers were confident and cool as they used Europe to promote British interests from ending the Milosevic ethnic cleansing and death squads in Kosovo, making the Bank of England independent in line with EU best practice, and increasing investment in social Britain after the Thatcher attacks on apprenticeships, social housing, and partnership economics that gave workers a say as in the EU.

The Tories had some pro-Europeans – Ken Clarke, Nick Soames, but they were exhausted volcanoes as a younger, ideological anti-European Tory Party emerged.

By the time Nigel Farage became an MEP in 1999, the Conservatives had swapped places with Labour as Britain’s anti-EU party.

In 1950 Labour under Clement Attlee rejected participation in the European Iron and Steel Community which placed the great nationalist warmaking industries of Europe under the broad control of a committee of European ministers.

These were not Brussels bureaucrats but elected ministers and officials seconded from national governments. Denis Healey, then Labour’s International Secretary described the Europe’s newly created Iron and Steel Community as a Conservative, Capitalist, Catholic cartel.

50 years later I heard the sturdy protestant politician, Jack Straw, in Foreign Office internal debate say that the Catholic Church had a big influence in the EU.

I didn’t bother pointing out to him that the fiercely protestant Dutch, Lutheran Germans and Dane, and even partly Calvinist France were hardly papists.

The Labour Shadow cabinet after 1979 was stuffed with anti-Europeans like Jim Callaghan, Tony Benn, Michael Foot, Barbara Castle, Tony Crosland and Robin Cook, Neil Kinnock, and Jack Straw forming the next generation as stridently anti-Brussels as Nigel Farage or Bill Cash.

The 1983 Labour manifesto pledged to withdraw Britain from the EEC in the same period that Mrs Thatcher was driving forward the Single European Market projects which transferred swathes of national government power in all EEC member states to Brussels.

Labour warmed to Europe after Jaques Delors , the dynamic president of the European Commission, told the annual conference of British trade unions in 1988 that in his idea of Europe there would be a partnership role for unions and workers’ rights would be upheld – a Europe-wide version of German social partnership.

After a decade of non-stop anti-Labour attacks by Mrs Thatcher the British unions decided their future lay with Europe and gave orders to the Labour Party to follow suit.

At the same time like ships passing in the night the ruling Conservatives decided a pro-social partnership Europe was the inimical to their idea of a return to raw capitalism with the owners of business exercising unfettered power over their employees.

So by the time Tony Blair became prime minister in 1997, Labour was the pro-Europe party and the Conservatives beginning to talk about holding a referendum on leaving the EU. In 1999, a fluent privately educated demagogue, Nigel Farage, a City trader was elected an MEP and began campaigning along with an increasing number of Conservative MPs against the presence of immigrant workers especially from Muslim nations like Pakistan who along with Afro-Caribbeans from British Commonwealth nations who came to do low-work especially for cash-strapped public services.

The new Tory Leader David Cameron decided to pander to the rising anti-EU prejudices in the Rupert Murdoch and other right-wing often quasi racist tabloids. He engineered a political Brexit by pulling the Conservative Party out of the pan-European alliance of centre-right parties called the European People’s Party.

With Blair retired and the unpopular Gordon Brown, briefly took over as the UK prime minister 2008-10, he was.defeated by David Cameron. The new Tory Prime Minister entered Downing Street having pledged a plebiscite on EU membership in the 2010 election.

Cameron appeared to think he would win the refererendum, stay in Europe, and put to bed the calls from Farage and Europhobe Conservatives to cut the UK off from a full economic relationship with the continent.

He knew nothing of European politics and had low grade advisors and cabinet members all anti-EU and monolingual politicians ignorant of how Europe worked. . He and they had not noticed nearly every referendum in an EU member state called since 2000 on an EU related issue had seen a populist, anti-immigrant surge to vote it down.

Only in Britain was Cameron so stupid as to make his plebiscite a full In-Out question. He lost the referendum, his premiership, and marginalised his country internationally

Some British commentators attribute the Brexit vote to Nigel Farage and he never objects to any suggestion he is an historic figure. He played a part but the real culprit was an ignorant Tory Prime Minister, David Cameron, who had no idea how his country would vote.

Denis MacShane was the Minister for Europe in the Tony Blair government