PARIS: A French friend in Paris came up to me and said “I wish we could naturalise Pope Leo as a French citizen. He would walk into the Elysée next year.”

800,000 French citizens filled the Champs Elysée and Place de la Comcorde last Saturday in what surely must have been the largest vigil mass in history. In the heart of lay France the desperate search for leadership in a world that offers so little turns to a mild-mannered American speaking French with a slight Italian accent and saying to people what needed to be said which they no longer hear from political leaders in France or just about anywhere.

Back in the Paris apartment she shares with 4 children and her partner, my friend, a woman who had been a Socialist minister during the Macron presidency, looked at me in despair. “If the second round of the French presidential election is between the far-right Marine Le Pen and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon both hostile to the European Union and both considered by French Jews as anti-semitic I simply will stay at home as no-one who believes in France can vote for either of them.”

Mélenchon now blames Ukraine for defending the nation by accusing Kyiv of provoking Russia with its defensive counter-attacks instead of hauling up the white flag to Putin, At a news conference late in September Mélenchon argued that “perhaps it is because of Ukraine’s deep strikes” that “the threat from Russia” is increasing.” This is almost word for word the Kremlin justification for intensifying its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.

Marine le Pen has always been close to Putin. She was the only major national political leader to endorse Putin’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014. She was rewarded with a soft £8 million loan on generous terms from a Moscow bank to fund her political work in France.

Le Pen’s Rassemblement Nationale (National Rally) party, called the National Front when her father Jean Marie Le Pen founded it in 1972 together with other nostalgics for Marshall Pétain’s collaboration with Hitler and who led it in the manner of a French Farage as a one-man political movement until he handed the reins to his daughter in 2011 is today in serious trouble after the resurfacing of anti-Jewish words. Jean Marie Le Pen described the mass extermination of Jews in gas chambers as a “detail” and said Pétain was right to collaborate with Hitler during the Nazi occupation of France.

Jordan Bardella, the 31 year old president of the National Rally, was a young follower of Jean Marie Le Pen. France’s respected investigative journalism team grouped in “Mediapart” have found Bardella writing or saying in his early 20s “all the banks are owned by Jews”. He also lamented that “the Jew must dominate other peoples, crush them and rob them. What they want, (is) a New World Order dominated by Israel, with of course Jerusalem as its capital”.

In another exchange, Bardella again complained that the “most important ministries go to people for whom Israel and banking interests take precedence over French interests”, singling out three ministers who served under François Hollande during his 2012-2017 presidency: Laurent Fabius, Pierre Moscovici and Manuel Valls.

Then first two are Jewish and the wife of Valls, a former socialist prime minister is a well known Jewish violinist and Valls is seen as a strong supporter of the Jewish community in France. In the 1980s I lived in France while working for European and global trade unions working for democracy in Poland, Brazil, South Africa and other nations seeking freedom from communism and latter day fascism.

I wrote the first biography in English of François Mitterrand, France’s Socialist president elected in 1982. That summer I went to a Jean Marie Le Pen rally in La Baule, a middle class resort town on the west coast of France. Everywhere posters and memorabilia celebrated the efforts of white Frenchmen to maintain control of Algeria and other French colonies.

Le Pen denounced three leftwing prime ministers as men who sold out France. They were Léon Blum, the Popular Front prime minister in the 1930s who banned pro-Nazis from wearing the Cagoule – a black balaclava type total face covering – when out demonstrating.

Then Pierre Mendes-France who in the 1950s began France’s decolonisation leading to Tunisia, Algeria which was seen as part of France, and Morocco which was controlled by the French with a figurehead king all becoming independent UN member states.

Finally Le Pen denounced as the third betrayer of France Laurent Fabius, a rising young socialist who became French prime minister after bring embroiled in terrible period in the early 1980s as Health Minister when France imported blood with HIV/AIDS from America which infected 4,700 hospital patients with 400 deaths.

Blum, Mendes France and Fabius were all Jews of course. Le Pen rolled out their names to maximum effect painting with his tone of voice an image of 3 French leftwing jews damaging France. The all-white crowd roared their pleasure as they cheered Le Pen’s Jew-hate speech. To be sure, a pure transcription of his remarks would not have been denounced as anti-Jewish but no-one who heard him speak would have been in any doubt that Le Pen stood for the politics of the 1930s world of racist, fascist, anti-Jewish hate.

Marine Le Pen knows how toxic her father’s anti-semitism is as part of her party’s history. She has not welcomed Jordan Bardella’s ascension in her party. His youth, his new girl friend, the glamourous Italian Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, ever present in high society pages, is very different from the dowdy twice-married Marine Le Pen who looks a lot older than her 58 years who ditched her last partner, a fellow party member and far-right Mayor of Perpignan in 2019.

Bardella made little secret of his belief he would make a better far-right candidate for the Elysée than Marine Le Pen carrying all her fathe’s Petainist and anti-Jewish baggage. Now he is revealed as being fully infected at a young age by traditional far-right French Jew-hate.

Yet nearly all the activists and writers on French politics I met were convinced that the two pro-Putin, ethnonationlist candidates Marine Le Pen and Jean-Lucc Mélenchon would face off in the second round of the French presidential election on 2nd May 2027. The old political cliché of choosing between plague and cholera is on everyone’s lips.

France has twice produced in recent years democratic progressive socialist presidents in the two François – Mitterrand 1981-1995 and Hollande 2012-2015. Today the new-old populist Corbynite-style left demagogy of Mélenchon attracts far more opinion poll support than official Socialist Party candidates enjoy.

The Socialists will hold a primary over two rounds in mid-October but none of the 5 candidates are well known to the French or have anything original to say. The party secretary Olivier Faure who worked as a an adviser for the austere socialist prime Minister, Lionel Jospin, who failed miserably in the presidential contest of 2002 when he was beaten into third place by Jean Marie Le Pen is one of this month’s Socialist Party primary candidates. He has little charisma and no effective programme to appeal to a French electorate obsessed with immigration and the rise of political Islam.

I met his main opponent Raphael Glucksmann when I worked in Georgia after 2010 in support of Georgian democracy against Putin’s invasion and his failed efforts to re-incorporate Georgia with its proud history, language and identity as a minor Russian province ruled from Moscow. Glucksmann is the most impressive of the younger presidentiables. His father, André Glucksmann, was an intellectual star as a Maoist in the 1968 student revolution. But like many who started on the far left he drifted rightwards and ended up doing propaganda for Nicholas Sarkozy.

His son was not seduced by far-leftism and worked tirelessly to expose Putin’s brutal invasion of Georgia in 2011. Raphael is a skilled writer. But when he came back to Paris where he was and is a prominent left-bank intellectual he accepted an offer from the Socialist Party’s Olivier Faure to be an independent MEP with a small outfit called Place Publique that was anti Len Pen and anti-Mélenchon in equal measure.

The problem is that in France as in the rest of Europe no-one takes much notice of MEPs. The efforts to persuade voters that European elections, and European debates and European decisions were the next higher stage of democracy and should replace the national democratic institutions like the French National Assembly fell on deaf ears. Voters wanted a bit more, sometimes a lot more Europe but also wanted to hang on to their nations to which the EU could add value but Brussels could not replace the nation as the next higher stage of human political development.

Glucksmann has little connection with the French voters as a collective. He has written powerful books of a much higher quality quoting ancient Greek philosophers than anything UK MPs can manage to produce but September opinion polls only gave him between 5 and 10 per cent of votes.

I watched a TV debate between the five candidates for the Socialist nomination, including Ségolène Royal, the former wife of Francois Hollande. She spent all her allotted time demanding that Netanyahu’s anti-Palestinian brutality be denounced as “genocide”. Gaza is as hot a topic in France as it is in every European nation but one could sense the audience waiting for her as a veteran ex-minister and the only woman in the Socialist primary contest to speak about issues closer to the hearts and purses of socialist voters in France.

The centre right are placing their hopes in ex Macron prime ministers. But they are seen as technocrats and none seem in tune with the current needs of French voters.

The joker in the socialist pack is François Hollande. As an ex-president who tours the country incessantly promoting a new book once a year he has name recognition. He has the experience of leading France at a high level. One friend a senior former socialist minister and top Eurocrat said grandly he would wait until the New Year before giving serious thought to who might be the next president.

In the meantime the grim news remains that anti-Semitism and indulgence for 1930s style politics as well as finding excuses for Putin may well be represented in the Elysée in a few months. What that means for Europe, for Nato, for climate change, for Andy Burnham’s Britain has yet to be properly examined.

The joker in the socialist pack is François Hollande. As an ex-president who tours the country incessantly promoting a new book once a year he has name recognition. But his refusal to get down and dirty to campaign to lead France means most French don’t even know he is running.

In the New Year that can change. But in the mean time France may very well be led by a Putin-loving Europhobe.

Denis MacShane writes on French politics and was Minister of Europe under Tony Blair