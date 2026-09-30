Tomorrow’s Europe Today

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Oct 2

Rather than one whose predecessor gave Hamas an embassy…

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Pascal Bronstein's avatar
Pascal Bronstein
Oct 1

There is still a few weeks to revert the tide… 😁

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