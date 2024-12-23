Tomorrow's Europe Today

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
Dec 23, 2024

"...compared to the 1930s or even 1980s, modern Europeans know that turning streets and town squares into centers of violent action against the police who defend local communities creates a political environment in which everyone is a loser."

Or perhaps Europe's native population is so old and tired that they can't muster the same enthusiasm? (By the way, I strongly doubt that all of the people arrested in England were far Right-an immigration policy which is undeniably leading to people's deaths doesn't require any racism or extremism to be objectionable). If I'm right and THIS is the operative factor I think we'll see increasingly large protests by younger immigrant demographics, which will be tolerated and even nervously sanctioned by the state.

Oh... wait. We already have.

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Warbling J Turpitude's avatar
Warbling J Turpitude
Dec 23, 2024

Ick. Whar a downright weaselly piece! Epitomises armchair pontification?

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