The rapidly ageing anti-Europeans who gave us Brexit are putting away their slippers and cancelling winter breaks in the Caribbean to come out a’fighting against Europe and Andy Burnham’s view that cutting trade links with economies across the Channel is bad for the UK.

Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Liz Truss and Dame Priti Patel are dusting off their clichés from 2005-2016 that gave us Brexit to enroll Britain along with Marine Le Pen, Vladimir Putin, and assorted far-right European nationalists in Madrid, Prague, or Warsaw. Like John of Gaunt in Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1 they are calling “spirits from the vasty deep” to do down Prime Minister Andy Burnham who has politely pointed out that none of the promises of Brexit from an extra £350 million for the NHS or Boris Johnson’s pronouncement in the Daily Telegraph the day after the Brexit plebiscite vote “I cannot stress too much that that Britain is part of Europe and always will be. British people will still be able to go and work in the EU, to live, to travel, to study and to settle down” were true

Like Boris’s pledge to every woman he met “I promise I will still love you in the morning” his words evaporated as he sought hard-right nationalist support to win power and then imposed a hasty, poorly prepared withdrawal Treaty that removed all the rights from British citizens he had promised to uphold in his immediate post referendum pledge in the Daily Telegraph.

Today a much older and unwiser Boris has announced he will campaign against any question of Britain dropping the xenophobic nationalist hostility to Europe he, NIgel Farage and the off-shore owned press gave us in the decade before Brexit.

Andy Burnham’s impertinence in daring to suggest the current Tory Brexit era Treaty with the EU can be criticized, and amended to lessen the damage its isolationist anti-trade ideology has caused Britain in terms of growth, exports, job hopes for young people as well as loss of global influence as other nations are less and less interested in seeing Britain as a country that has lost any influence over the course of European policy has awakened elderly Brexit proponents from their easy chairs to seek again the glories of their campaign to cut off Britain from Europe.

First out of the traps is Michael Gove, clearly bored with being editor of the boring Spectator so he is heading a campaign “Stay Out” in the hope TV and radio appearances will again come his way. Dominic Cummings will not be able to resist joining in on his own terms as being a team player was never his forte. “Stay Out”’s launch video was bolder than the famous lie on the side of buses in 2016 that leaving Europe would mean £350 million a week for the NHS. The Gove campaign’s video said rejoining the EU would cost £750 million a week.

Vladimir Putin will be delighted with the “Enough Official” group also summoning up anti-European demons. It is headed by Andy Wigmore, a publicist, who worked for the Belize High Commission in London and then as PR director of Leave.EU financed by Aaron Banks. Both Banks and Wigmore had meetings with the Russian Ambassador. Putin met regularly with Marine Le Pen who called the Russian dictator a “patriot” and after his invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014 Le Pen blamed the EU for the Kremlin’s aggression. A Russian bank conveniently lent Le Pen 9 million Euros to campaign against Europe in 2014.

Banks had plenty of his own money to finance anti-EU campaigns and there is no record of Russian money being transferred to him. The leader of the Reform Party in Wales Nathan Gill, and a Reform Member of the European Parliament, close to Wigmore and Farage, was sent to prison in November 2025 after pleading guilty to accepting bribes to promote the Putin line that Ukraine was part of Russia. It is not clear why the BBC and national UK press downplayed this massive financial interference in UK politics on behalf of Putin.

The last thing Putin wants is the UK mending fences with the European Union along lines suggested by Andy Burnham. The eruption of new-old well-financed pro-Brexit campaigns led by men like Gove and Wigmore is linked to a wider growth of far-right nationalist politics spear-headed by VOX in Spain, the AfD in Germany, colloquially known as “Adolf für Deuchland” in German, as well as Reform and Restore in Britain, and east European nationalist politicians like Andrej Babis in Czechia and Karol Nawrocki in Poland.

The one exception to this eruption in Britain of a pro-Brexit and anti-Burnham campaign is Kemi Badenoch. She says the Conservative Party needs “to stop obsessing about Europe or whether to be in or out”. It will be interesting to see if the Tory leader’s reticence survives a major well-funded campaign to undermine Burnham’s view - backed by 60% of voters in recent opinion polls - that the 10 year Brexit experiment has not worked to Britain’s advantage and needs revision.

Burnham is a wily experienced politician who will know how to avoid obvious pitfalls like promising an early new referendum on Brexit. Instead he will probably follow the line suggested by Stella Creasy MP who heads the Labour Movement for Europe that Britain should look at models like Switzerland or Norway which accept the single market rules of the EU and allow their citizens to work or live in the EU without adopting full membership.

Gove, Banks, and Wigmore may find they have set up expensive campaigns with nothing to campaign against. Putin will be disappointed

Denis MacShane was Labour’s Minister for Europe. He is author of “Brexiternity” published by Bloomsbury in 2019