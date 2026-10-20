PARIS: 10 years ago, an ambitious young Rothschild banker in Paris decided he would like to be president of France. He had been made the No 2 official in the Elysée by François Hollande, the socialist president. Hollande like most reformist left leaders of European nations in the first decades of the 21st century struggled to cope with the after-shock of the 2008-2010 financial crash that ended the career of Labour’s Gordon Brown, and other social democratic centre-left leaders around Europe.

Hollande had taken over from the cynical and openly corrupt French rightist president Nicholas Sarkozy. Hollande thought the bright young Rothschild banker, Emmanuel Macron, not yet 40, would help keep him in office as president of France. He made Macron economics and finance minister but the young banker betrayed his president by launching his own party based on the classic economic liberalism of France’s banking elite and their media fellow-travellers.

So in 2017 Macron was elected president, aged 39. A group of Socialist Party deputies and former ministers offered to work with him to keep at bay the rising tide of far-left, Corbynesque politics. But Macron told the democratic left to drop dead and removed ministers Hollande appointed to be replaced by Macron pro-business technocrats. Rather like Sir Keir Starmer Macron was clever in his profession – law for Starmer, banking for Macron - but had zero hands-on political experience and no intermediary bodies like trade unions he knew how to work with.

The first crisis of Macron’s presidency blew up over the gilets jaunes, a protest movement that swept France late 2018 into 2019. Wearing the yellow hi viz vests they blocked city and town centres demanding a higher minimum wage, a solidarity tax the Macron-class of his wealthy supporters should pay, and other measures to tackle growing poverty in France.

Luckily for Macron, the politician who challenged him in the 2022 presidential election, Marine Le Pen, had adopted the ugly racist Europhope and pro-Putin lines of her Pétain nostalgic papa, Jean Marie Le Pen. Her far-right politics made her as unelectable as Jeremy Corbyn was in Britain espousing far-left nostrums and as Margaret Hodge details in her new memoir, Corbyn’s unwillingness to root out anti-Jewish ideologues in Labour who today seem to have relocated to the English Greens.

Macron embodied the monarchical style of “l’état c’est moi” centralized, top down politics. Today he faces a new uprising that has mobilised more than the Gilets jaunes movement with a degree of violence caused by the “Black Bloc” networks of Tommy Robinson style thugs wearing cagoules (balaclavas) and all black clothes who set fire to public buildings and enter into open confrontation with the police. More than half a million have joined in the protests and in Paris the police are accused of throwing 30,000 stun grenades at protestors, one of which ripped off the hand of a 15 year old who picked up the grenade to throw it back at the police.

The protests are being whipped up by the leader of the far left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a classic ex-Trotskyist demagogue aged 75. He leads a group of 72 deputies called la France insoumise – LFI (undefeated France). It is not a traditional party that debates and adopts policy but rather a one-man show with its elected law-makers winning seats based on local discontent without any overarching political philosophy or programme approved by the rank and file. Mélenchon, for examples, has always found excuses for Putin’s war against Ukraine even though most of the French left see it a prime example of murderous Russian chauvinism.

The LFI’s s 72 deputies who together with 68 Socialists and just 8 deputies from the once mighty French communist party sit in the 577 strong National Assembly. The intellectual under-pinning for the student protests which created the present crisis has been provided by Raphael Glucksmann, whose father André Glucksman, was a leading Maoist in the 1968 French left uprising in Paris though he ended up making speeches for Nicholas Sarkosy’s presidential campaign.

Glucksman is strongly pro-European and was in Georgia supporting the Georgian resistance to Putin’s invasion of Georgia after 2008. He is a Member of the European Parliament heading a small Europhile party, Place Publique. His lack of any elected national status as Mayor of a big city, president of a region or a member of the National Assembly is unusual. But as a left-bank intellectual he has the most powerful pen on the French public policy democratic left.

He has written six books since 2015 on the state of France and what might be done. His latest devotes nearly half its pages to the crisis of French education which has led to the current uprising. In his latest book he becomes lyrical describing the role of the state school and the school-teacher as the cradle and source of all that is good in the French nation.

So he deplores Macron’s policy of subsidizing religious and private schools and claims “France has the worst-paid teachers” in Europe with the nation’s pupils dropping down all comparative international league tables thanks so Glucksman argues to Macron’s indifference to protecting and nourishing the role of the school open all children as the key building block of a strong republican and incusive France.

The brutality of the police crackdown and the exploitation of the student protest by extremists who set on fire public buildings and churches plays into the hands of Marine Le Pen. She has been busy using the scenes of vandalism and looting from shops as proof that France under Macron is ungovernable.

Macron is hoping that the Mayor of Le Havre, Edouard Philippe, who was Macron’s centrist prime minister 2017-2020 can emerge as an acceptable middle of the road candidate to take over the Elysée. But a Macron endorsement carries little weight in a France whose public finances are in melt-down. , and the debt gap with Germany is the widest since 2011. Putting a banker with few political skills in the Elysee has not provided the leadership France needs.

The left cannot agree on an alternative candidate as when François Mitterrand and then François Hollande won power with a sullen support of communists and far-leftists. Raphael Glucksmann won a majority in a recent French Socialist Party primary but he has the same level of support – 15% in polls as Mélenchon on the far left or Philippe on the Macron centre. Meanwhile Marine Le Pen tops the polls with 31.5 percent for the first round of the election due to be held on 18th April.

The question no-one can answer is whether the combined forces of the left and anti-Le Pen voters can agree to give enough votes in the first round to offer a plausible and unifying candidate in the second round. As a former socialist deputy and minister fired by Macron as he purged the reformist left when he took over in 2017 told me: “If it’s a choice between Le Pen and Mélenchon I am not sure if I will cast a vote in the second round.”

Putin wins and Europe including Andy Burnham’s hopes of an EU-UK reset loses if Marine Le Pen or Jean-Luc Mélenchon become president.

Denis MacShane wrote the first biography in English of François Mitterrand, the socialist president of France 1981-1995.