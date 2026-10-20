Tomorrow’s Europe Today

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Jim Neal's avatar
Jim Neal
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M. Mélenchon has articulated a far-reaching overhaul of French society, relying on agressive taxation of capital and wealth- drawing down the massive resources hoarded by a tiny sliver of elites who buttress the court of Macron- to fund agressive investment in a new economy, La Règle verte, hinged on decarbonization and a broader distribution of resources. He is the only candidate who seeks to scrap the Fifth Republic with a new constitution that recogizes a France defined by créolisation as opposed to nostalgic and nativist visions of France pandered by other candidates. And he rejects the imperial notion of conflict articulated by elites and institutionalists who hew to the notion of NATO as anything other than a weakened and outdated extension of American empire.

Controversial? He is, absolutely. Strong-willed? Yes, and stubborn too. But to suggest that Mélenchon has no plan could be no further from reality. M. Mélenchon has the only plan that confronts the rapid changes in society that are playing out globally- austerity for the many- and to which governments have ceded power to corporations and tech elites.

Mélenchon also has called out Israel for conducing a genocide in Gaza, and ignoring international law in in supporting settler violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. No one, no leader in the EU save for Pedro Sanchez has dared to confront the reality of Israel’s savagery. Astounding. In France I suspect that has everything to due with residual French guilt over for the cooperation of Occupied France with the Holocaust, yet burrowing one's head into the sand as Israel carries out a genocide pays tribute to barbarism only. Look to New York City, home to more Jewish residents than all of the EU, and its newly-elected Socialist, Muslim mayor who is also a fierce crtic of Israel and remains one of the most popular yourg leaders on the world stage. Mélenchon has.

Student protests in France were inspired by Raphael Glucksmann? The student protesters are uniformly alinged with the LFI, and inspired by the leadership and presence in the streets of Paris by both Mélenchon and the newly-elected LFI Mayor of Saint Denis, Bally Bagayoko. Glucksmann, fresh from his October 11th victory in a primary of the French left that did not include the most popular leftist candidate, has been granting interviews on televison news programs, un fantôme dans les rues.

Mélenchon is a fiesty, combative, often arrogant and off-putting politician. But his postions on the issues of the day- wealth inequality and global warming - are his defining virtues that anchor his appeal to the left. He has drawn from the intellectual social and economic work of leading economic minds - Jacques Généraux, Liêm Hoang-Ngoc, Thomas Pikkety and Gabriel Zucman. Although France may tack to the right in the upcoming presidential election, I suspect and hope that the ideas promulgatged by Mélenchon and amplified by protesters in the streets of Paris and other European cities will remain foundatonal for what follows.

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Jackie Kemp's avatar
Jackie Kemp
Oct 20

Thank you, that is a really helpful scene setter. Was in Italy at the weekend, and a French friend's husband was absolutely raging about the protests - talking about 'no balls Macron'. Have Melenchon and the French left made a mistake by getting drawn into this?

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