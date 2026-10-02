The politics of the Balkans never fails to disappoint. A quarter of a century ago the democratic world intervened to stop the Serb genocidal type massacre at Srebrenica and elsewhere and sent perpetrators like Milosovic to international tribunals.

But Balkan politics had difficulty in adjusting to European norms of give and take, nominal respect for opposition parties and politicians, and a winner-takes-all mentality took over.

The big French 2-part film de Gaulle which has been Europe’s runaway success movie pulling in giant audiences shows in detail how the Germans captured, tortured and killed French resistance leaders.

The Milosovic era Serb leaders in Bosnia and Kosovo were little different. But today there is a weird new development. An international court set up principally in Washington as European leaders got tired of getting the competing leaders and parties in Kosovo to put the nation not their title as president or minister first and handed over the task to Washington.

America fell for a report produced by. a Swiss Jurist, and Liberal politician, called Dick Marty. He had a pathological hate of the United States which he saw as the source of all evil in the world. Like me he was a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Using that status he produced a report accusing the leaders of the Kosovan resistance of extracting organs from captured resistance fighter for sale to rich but diseased people in the Middle East and Asia whose organs no longer functioned.

Not even the Nazis occupying wartime France smeared Jean Moulin and the other resistance fighters with such absurd lies. But for Moscow, a bitter opponent of the struggle for freedom by Balkan citizens who rejected occupation and rule by Serbia, the Marty alllegations published under the auspieces of the Council of Europe were a godsend. Any Council of Europe parliamentary assembly member can pretty much publish what he or she wants with the noble, honourable name of Council of Europe in the title.

Somehow the Russian-Serb networks found US lawyers ready to give at least a legal hearing to these bizarre Dick Mary allegations. A special kind of semi-secret court was created to put on trial the leaders of the anti-Serb resistance in Kosovo.

The organ transplant allegations had been investigated and found to be untrue. But the judges of the Special Court went ahead and condemned leaders of the Kosovo resistance struggle for the righ to rule their own nation guilty and have handed down long sentences.

All of Kosovo is outraged and regular marches and demonstrations in defence of their resistance leaders are taking place. Naturally some Kosovo politicians are happy enough to see their opponents now facing long prison sentences. Balkan political cynicism is no different from politicians in all countries using accusations of illegal behaviour by their opponents to discredit them and if possible remove them from public life.

While the people of Kosovo are upset and outraged at what some far-way tribunal without any judges who know Kosovo, lived through the history of its independence struggle, or understand the language and culture of the nation has done to the good names of the resistance heroes of the struggle for Kosovo’s liberation, the endless self-satisfied smugness of lawyers continues unperturbed.

20 years ago the capitals of the West took and interest in Kosovo and had begun to learn a little of its politics. Now in the famous words of Britain’s pre-war Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain who allowed Hitler to dismember Czechoslovakia “Why should we be concerned about a faraway country of which we know nothing”

Putin has scored a big win in the Balkans and European democracy has been sidelined.

Denis MacShane is the UK’s former minister of Europe