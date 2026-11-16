All the EU leaders who will meet with Andy Burnham at Friday’s UK-EU “summit” will know what he wants and what they can give and what they expect in exchange.

EU governments would like to see Britain back. They have lost exports to the UK and the chance for some of their citizens like the Portuguese nurses who were all university graduates and much prized by NHS managers to work for a few years improving their English and paying rent to English landlords.

The negative economic data for the UK is well known as endless university and economics research institute reports continue to demonstrate. Financial services are OK as Britain is now one of the major Crypto trading platforms in Europe with the Crypto bankers living in tax exile and making handsome donations to Nigel Farage and other anti-European operators in the UK.

But the EU27 while they would welcome Britain back are not going to give the UK any special privileges. Moreover Andy Burnham has made clear that he is not looking for some instant rejoin. Nor does he want to run the risk of a Rejoin referendum which hands all power to the offshore owned media or anti-EU players like Vladmir Putin who helped finance the 2016 Leave campaign or has financed the rise of Marine Le Pen as a serious contender to be President of France with her commitment in line Kremlin policy objectives to weaken the EU as a coherent effective grouping of Europe’s nation states.

While some EU member states post much better growth than the UK France like Britain has a major problem with public debt as borrowing soars to meet the demand for more welfare payments.

There should be agreement between Burnham and his EU opposite numbers on Britain rejoining the EU wide rules on food standards and safety. Britain’s food and drink exports to the EU have collapsed by a third following Brexit and the very poor Brexit deal negotiated by Boris Johnson in 2020 and endorsed by other Tory Brexit Prime Ministers voters repudiated at the. 2024 election

There is a new front organization called “Stay Out” though its financing and leadership are unknown but the BBC is giving it top billing. Tory shadow ministers attack Andy Burnham but the task of the Opposition is to oppose. The daily ritual of Kemi Badenoch and Tory shadow ministers denouncing anything and everything the Labour government does or proposes is just background noise.

No Tory who has ambitions to be in government in two year’s time is going to want to be a Farage or Boris Johnson puppet defending the latter’s disastrous Brexit deal.

So the UK and the EU can now begin to do a repair job on the many mutually damaging aspects of Brexit that the British people have wised up to as all recent opinion polls show.

Insisting Brexit has been wonderful for Britain is like the conventional Conservative economists who claimed after 1920 staying on the gold standard was essential for Britain’s standing in the world and good medicine for the British economy.

Keynes supported that view as an establishment economist but came to see the policy as a mistake and negative for Britain. When challenged he said “The facts change. I change my mind. What do you do, Sir?”

The facts have changed on Brexit. There is no longer a buyers’ market for trade isolationism. There won’t be a dramatic Rejoin ceremony but Britain is changing policy away from the ideological Europhobia that produced Brexit and working its way to a new relationship with Europe that does not damage core British interests.

Denis MacShane is the UK’s former Minister for Europe and author of “Brexiternity. The Uncertain Fate of Britain.” (Bloomsbury 2019)