As an MP and Minister to kept a daily diary recording what I said to fellow ministers and MPs and what they said to me. I am editing it for possible publication and came across this entry from 14 years ago when Marine Le Pen’s father Jean Marie Le Pen humiliated France’s socialist prime minister, Lionel Jospin, by beating him into 3rd place in the first round of the presidential election. Bien sur, Jacques Chirac, easily beat Le Pen le père in the second round and Jean Marie Le Pen handed his National Front party over to his daughter, Marine. Today the main left candidate against Le Pen is Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He has always ran against the Socialist Party denouncing them rightwinger in the time-honoured tradition of the left going back to the disputes between Stalin and Trotsky, Mélenchon supports Putin against Ukraine, Hamas against Israel, and considers democratic socialist ideas and candidates as far worse than Trump or Netanyahu.

He is currently polling 30% against 70% for Marine Le Pen in the first round of the Frence presidential election late in April 2027. The socialists have no candidate with national recognition. The Macronists will vanish with their apolitical president. The traditional cenre right, heirs of Gaullism and christian democracy barely exist. Monsieur Le Pen failed to break through in 2022. Madame Le Pen may very well be living in the Elysée Palace this time next year - if the progressive forcdes of republican France snarl and bicker and insult each other instead of finding a candidate who can beat Le Pen. The Jospinisation of the French left will once again be defeated. My diary extract below

Sunday 21 April 2002

A political earthquake across the Channel. At 6.45pm Francois Nordmann, the former Swiss ambassador in London, phones up from Geneva. The Swiss television news is announcing that Jean-Marie Le Pen, the far-right nationalist populist leader, has beaten Lionel Jospin, the Socialist prime minister into third place in the first round of the presidential election and so the next round of the presidential election in France will be between Chirac and the racist anti-semitic far right Le Pen. I don’t want to believe this. But exit polls in France are reliable. The result will be announced in twenty minutes time so I phone up Jonathan Powell to tell him to tell Tony. He can’t believe it either.

It is the collapse of the old statist left. Nothing faces us in Europe now but a disintegrating, chaotic incoherent set of right­ wing governments that do not know what to do. I am angry and cross. Jospin has not had a bad government but he has tried to placate vested interests, and bring together coalitions of support and not be a strong leader with a dynamic new project to modernise and reform France. The left must be reformist or it will die. And all the people Jospin tried to please have turned away from him and voted for Trotskyists and Communists and Greens and mad Workerists. It is a repudiation of Europe and, alas, an endorsement of racism. It is also a massive vote against an open economy and again Jospin pandered endlessly to the anti-trade protectionists.