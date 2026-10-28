Tomorrow’s Europe Today

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Tom Hayes's avatar
Tom Hayes
2h

Let us hope that the moderate centre right/centre left can find a common candidate in the coming months. Le Pen would be a disaster for France and for Europe.

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