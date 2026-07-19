Britain’s new prime minister is an instantly recognisable political creature to anyone who follows European politics. But he is unusual for a British, especially a Labour politician.

He has learnt to speak passable Spanish and his university sweetheart, Frankie, who married him is Dutch and speaks fluent French.

The British political and media elites are almost universally monolingual and if presented with Le Monde, Die Welt or El Pais would not know which was the first or the last page.

He comes from a Catholic family and pays tribute to the Catholic Church’s social teaching and when he gets to meet Pope Leo XIV will be able to discuss the famous encyclical, published by Pope Leo XIII in 1891.

Called “Rerum Novarum” (New Things) the earlier Leo’s text ripped into 19th century capitalism and its appalling treatment of the working class.

The Catholic Church decided to take on communist organisation of workers and made clear to employers that fair treatment and pay for workers was now a part of catholic church doctrine.

So for Burnham politics is about helping those without money to find their way to an income, to found a family, and to live in their own home.

He is different from most modern Labour politicians in Britain in that he did not go to Oxford to spend three years studying PPE – the Politics-Philosphy- Economics university training course that since the era of Harold Wilson, Britain’s dominant Labour premier in the post-war years, has been what most Labour top politicians qualified in.

Instead Burnham went to Cambridge, in the remote East England fens and water-courses. There he spent 3 years studying English literature. The PPE graduates of Oxford are mondaine clever young men and women who work for management consultancies, public policy institutes, in government administration and for the establishment media like the BBC, the Financial Times or the Economist.

But since Shakespeare’s time England has been shaped by its words, its literature, its poetry. Chuchill never studied at university but as a young army officer in the 19th century patrolling the limits of the British Empire in South Africa, India and Afghanistan he spent all his time reading the works of English literature and learning by heart the great English poems.

Burnham has a way with words that does not fit into the usual left-right taxonomy. He has served a long apprenticeship as a Labour politician – elected an MP aged just 30 and then holding cabinet rank office in the long, stable and on the whole successful Labour government of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown 1997-2010.

He was No 2 in the UK Treasury (the Finance Ministry) then made Health Secretary where he insisted on the need for national plan for old age care.

Several European counties including the Netherland where Burnham has spent time with his wife’s familyhave solved the old age care problem with a judicious mixture of compulsory insurance schemes, a focus on personal independence, and residential care when families and home visit can no longer cope.

In all this Burnham is a classic social democratic politician to be found in Northern Europe maybe like Helmut Schmidt who was Mayor of Hamburg, the Manchester of Germany, before moving to national leadership as German Chancellor. Schmidt impressed with his handling of crises that hit Hamburg and in building a partnership economic model with the business and financial sector leaders of Hamburg just as Burnham has a ten years’ record in turning around the Manchester economy to launch new businesses, build new homes and give the City the best public transport network in Britain.

Another example might be the Dutch prime minister, Wim Kok, between 1994 and 2002. Kok moved across from heading the Dutch trade unions but also offered a partnership hand to business.

Burnham arrives on the 10th anniversary of the Brexit vote won by Conservative Party and the Europhobic far right headed by Nigel Farage. They promised in 2016 that stopping trade and partnership links with Europe would lead to a new British economic renaissance and the return of the UK as a global power.

Now every opinion poll shows up to 60 per cent or more of the public consider Brexit to have been a major wrong-turning for Britain. This does not give Burnham permission of some kind of instant rejoin. Both Britain and the EU have changed since 2016. The Conservative governments of the Brexit era have opened the doors to up to 4 million immigrants from Asia and Africa after Boris Johnson who stopped European workers contributing to the UK economy but had to respond to appeals from British businesses who relied on cheap labour imported from overseas.

The departed British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer claimed in 2022 he “would make Brexit work”. Alas nearly every sector of the British economy and suffered from the loss of trade access and millions of Brits were denied under the Starmer version of Brexit from living, working, studying or retiring in Europe.

Burnham will have to reach out to business to create a new coalition for a reconnection to Europe possibly along Swiss or Norwegian lines. Europe has become weaker once Britain amputated herself from the continent and more subtle leadership is needed from the capitals of Europe to allow a soft reengagement between the UK and the rest of Europe.

It will be no easy task to lead a fractious Britain infected like Germany, France, the Netherland and other European nations challenged by the new ethnonationalist ideologies rising in political influence in nearly every European nation.. But now England is out of the World Cup, Burnham with his long, long experience running national ministries as well as a giant European industrial city conurbation may be just the prime minister Britain needs.

Denis MacShane, the UK’s former MInister of Europe has been a political and personal friend of Burnham for 20 years